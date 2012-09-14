Dollarama Inc.: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Synopsis: Dollarama Inc.: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, SWOT analysis, Key Employees, key facts, information on products and services, key Employee biographies, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.
Summary
Canadean's "Dollarama Inc.: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Dollarama Inc."
Canadean's "Dollarama Inc.: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.
Scope
- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Dollarama Inc." for business intelligence requirements.
- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.
- Provides data on company financial performance.
- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.
Reasons To Buy
- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Dollarama Inc."
- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.
- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.
- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.
Key Highlights
Dollarama Inc. (Dollarama) owns and operates discount retail stores across Canada. The company offers various general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal products. Its product line includes party supplies, seasonal merchandise, household products and cleaning supplies, paper and plastics, health and beauty care products, pet supplies, toys, food, novelty items and impulse products. Dollarama also provides seasonal summer and winter merchandise. The company currently operates 704 stores across 10 Canadian provinces including Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. It was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/89029/dollarama-inc-retail-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html