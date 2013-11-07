Dolls and Divas Couture Baby Dresses Now Being Marked Down

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler fashion clothing and gifts, is now marking down Dolls and Divas Couture baby dresses as much as 60 percent. These dresses are designed to be fashionable and functional for every occasion.



The Dolls and Divas Couture baby dress designs feature classic colors while adding elegant, sparkly details to each piece. These expertly crafted dresses ensure that every little girl feels beautiful and special, whether she is the guest of honor at her own birthday party or heading out to a holiday gala.



The Dolls and Divas Couture Magenta Sequin Bubble Skirt Party Dress is part of the site's current promotion. This bright pink dress is perfect for any little one who has a sweet-and-sassy personality. The bodice of this dress is covered in sparkly magenta sequins, and the drop waist bubble skirt is created from a lightweight jersey material. Little girls will love wearing this to any type of party, and they will be comfortable during the entire event. This dress is currently being offered for $40, at a mark down of 60 percent.



While every other girl is wearing red and green for the holiday season, the Dolls and Divas Couture Gold Lamé and Tulle Party Dress presents a unique yet festive option. The bodice of this dress is made of a shiny gold lamé material, and the skirt is created with whimsical white tulle. It allows any baby girl to look like a shimmering, mystical and elegant princess throughout the entire holiday season. Shoppers can currently purchase this dress for just $49.50, which is a discount of 45 percent off the retail cost.



Dolls and Divas Couture is a high-end designer of baby and toddler fashion clothing. The company is committed to creating one-of-a-kind dresses made of the finest materials. Many of their outfits are created right here in the United States.



Baby Bling Street also offers a complete line of baby and toddler jewelry items and accessories. The Babs Tilly collection is available exclusively on the Baby Bling Street website These accessories add the perfect finishing touch to any of the baby and toddler dresses that are currently marked down on the site. Visit Baby Bling Street today and start shopping for the pretty little girl in your life.



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. Ninety percent of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.