Dolly Rose Children's Clothes Help Build Mobile Crèches in India

Barcombe, East Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Keeping children looking respectable can be hard work; they grow so fast and have such an enthusiasm for exploration that clothes often get stained, tattered or too small in a matter of weeks. Dolly Rose offers affordable, fashionable, high quality children’s clothing that is made to last, and support their sense of adventure and playfulness.



The site offers a wide range of children’s clothes, ladies nightwear, bedding and accessories from the highest quality cotton and organic cotton. They are always increasing the range and variety of products they offer, with new collections of girls raincoats and boots and boys raincoats and wellington boots recently introduced to give children some hard-wearing apparel for what has been a decidedly soaked summer.



Dolly Rose has recently started shipping to the USA, and regularly updates its offers to incentivize customers. They make use of high quality imagery to feature their latest ranges on the home page, and throughout the product listings. Offering three means by which to shop, consumers can search by product, collection or brand.



The site also supports charities with its turnover, and its latest campaign has been to provide funds for the construction of mobile crèches in India, where marginalized children and mobile populations can get the benefit of care and education at an early age.



It seems they are passionate about providing the best for children, and to them, their business and their philanthropic support are just different expressions of that same passion. Whether it’s ensuring they use environmentally friendly suppliers to protect the environment for the next generation, providing best quality clothing to help children feel vibrant and adventurous, or helping to create education and care centres for deprived youth, it is ultimately about taking the company values seriously and acting upon them.



About Dolly Rose

Dolly Rose sells good quality cotton and organic cotton clothing and accessories for children and babies, and vintage-inspired ladies cotton nightwear. They are continually expanding the product range on offer, while staying true to their roots by selling only the best quality garments. They support several charities and are conscious of selecting suppliers that respect the environment and the farmers that produce the cotton used in their clothing. For more information please visit: http://www.dollyrose.co.uk/