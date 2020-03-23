Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The global dolomite powder market size is projected to reach USD 34.56 billion by 2026. ," the market size was USD 24.39 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



List of the leading companies that are currently operating in the Dolomite Powder Market are:



- Sibelco

- Minerals Technologies Inc.

- Imerys S.A.

- Beihai Group

- Arihant MinChem

- Omya Group

- Lhoist Group

- Carmeuse

- Nordkalk Corporation

- Longcliffe Quarries Ltd



The report on the Dolomite Powder Market size provides an in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, leading products, and major industry developments. It discusses the competitive landscape of the market and labels out leading players. Additionally, it provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. These values have been evaluated through extensive research methods and trusted sources from across the world.



Growing trade activities associated with the product will have a positive impact on the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Dolomite Powder Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Calcium Dolomite, and Magnesia Dolomite), By Application (Steel-making, Cement Industry, Agriculture, Glass, Ceramic, Rubber, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Dolomite powder is derived from the dolomite mineral that is found alongside limestone and is formed under low oxygen conditions. The substance is normally found near the coastal areas. As a result, the product is exported from several coastal regions to areas where it is availability is a rarity. Increasing trade activities will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Dolomite powder is produced by processing the dolomite aggregate.



The process is simple and requires less time. The only challenge that is currently faced by users is the availability of product. Having said, that increasing efforts in trade activities will create several growth opportunities in the coming years. The demand for dolomite powder is likely to increase in the coming years. Increasing demand will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years



Key Industry Developments:



Feb 2018: Imerys announced the acquisition of Vimal Microns, a leading calcium carbonate supplier in India. With this acquisition, the company plans to expand its customer reach in India.

November 2017: Imerys completed the acquisition of Micron Ita, a Brazil based company engaged in manufacturing of calcium carbonates.

Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions to Aid Growth



The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the mergers and acquisitions are found to have a higher impact than others. The report discusses in detail, the major company collaborations of recent times and states their impact on the market. In February 2018, Imerys announced the acquisition of India-based Vimal Microns Ltd. The company is a major supplier of calcium carbonates in India. Similarly, Imerys announced the acquisition of Brazil-based Micron-Ita, a company involved in the manufacturing of calcium carbonates for polymer applications. With these acquisitions, the company plans to expand on a global scale. Imerys' latest activities will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



North America Projected to Witness Significant Market Growth



The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America will exhibit a high CAGR in the coming years driven by the massive demand for the substance in several countries across this region. Furthermore, the applications of dolomite-derivatives such as steel, in automotive and construction industry will aid the growth of the market in this region. The market in North America size was USD 7.13 Bn in 2018 and this value is likely to increase in the coming years owing to increasing product applications. Besides North America, the market in Europe accounted will account for a considerable share in the coming years.



