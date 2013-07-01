Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- PlacidWay, an international medical tourism provider, has recently joined forces with Dolphin Travels, a boutique travel agency based in Qatar, to promote medical and health tourism by offering customized travel solutions that include medical and wellness treatment packages for centers around the world.



"We are happy to join efforts with Dolphin Travels in providing global travelers the best in travel solutions, connecting consumers with the ideal in Health and Wellness centers from around the world," says Pramod Goel, CEO and founder of Placid Way. "Personal choice is a valuable commodity these days, one that every person deserves when it comes to their health and wellness."



Dolphin Travels specializes in providing customized travel solutions in medical and wellness tourism, adventure tourism, ship cruises and air charters. "As a boutique travel house, we customize travel solutions to suit our client's needs and budget. We offer a high level service at extremely competitive rates. We recognize the growing demand for medical and wellness tourism in Qatar, hence our partnership with PlacidWay will capitalize on this opportunity.



"Together with PlacidWay we will offer competitive health and wellness packages for accredited medical centers globally," commented Abdulla Al Misnad, Chairman of Dolphin Travels.



Dolphin Travels and Placid Way offer access to those seeking comprehensive, affordable treatments and alternatives when it comes to advanced cancer care, cardiac procedures and obesity and weight loss procedures, provided by accredited and certified medical centers, doctors and surgeons around the world. From stem cell treatment options to orthopedic surgery, residents of Qatar can now explore affordable global options for health and wellness care.



"Whether you are looking for cosmetic and plastic surgery from leading cosmetic surgeons in the world, or dental treatments utilizing the latest technologies, it's important for customers to know they have a choice," says Goel. "If you are seeking a premier infertility center abroad or an Ayurvedic or holistic yoga retreat as alternative healthcare approach, Dolphin Travels can customize such healthcare and medical vacations at affordable rates."



Popular travel packages offered by Dolphin Travels include but are not limited to CCSVI multiple sclerosis treatments, hip replacement surgery in India, maxillofacial surgery in Turkey, or stem cell treatments to help cure Parkinson's disease. Dolphin Travels can also facilitate treatments in anti-aging, alternative medicine, Ayurveda, cancer or chronic disease care, plastic surgery, dentistry, fertility treatments in countries like Mexico, the U.S., Argentina, Turkey, Germany, Croatia, Singapore, India and Thailand.



About PlacidWay

PlacidWay is a leader in the medical tourism industry, dedicated to offering accurate, up-to-date information and resources regarding medical travel, international providers, treatments, procedures and destinations for international travelers. For press inquiries about PlacidWay or to arrange an interview with Pramod Goel, call +1.303.317.3607, or email info@placidway.com.