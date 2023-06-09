Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Shareholder Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2023 -- Doma Holdings Inc.is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) concerning whether a series of statements by Doma Holdings Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Doma Holdings Inc. originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals.



On July 28, 2021, Doma Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as States Title Holding, Inc.) ("Doma"), and Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE: CAP), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") announced that they completed their previously announced business combination. The shares of common stock and warrants of the combined company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 29, 2021 under the symbols DOMA and DOMA.WS, respectively.



Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) declined to $0.28 per share on May 17, 2023.



