Domain De La Tour Offers a Room for Two in Exchange Forart

Saint-Pierre-Canivet, Basse-Normandie -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The French holiday cottage Domaine de la Tour has recently announced a barter system where guests can pay with art in return for one night’s stay for two people.



Not just seasoned artists, but anybody with creative flair, are invited to take part in this unusual exchange scheme. There are very few restrictions however the simple rules state that the artwork must be completed on paper no bigger than A4 and the artist must authenticate the work with their signature.The management will accept all artwork and no judging will take place;those who submit a piece of art will be entitled to enjoy a room for two, including breakfast, free of charge.



A spokesperson for Domain de la Tour clarified that those who are interested in taking part are required to make a reservation directly with the B&B via email, as a limited number of rooms are available for this promotion. The artwork must be submitted on arrival, at which point its ownership and rights will be transferred in full to Domaine de la Tour.



Allinterested artists are invited to submit their creations from 18th November to 18th December 2013.



For more information, please contact Domaine de la Tour:

Tel: +33 (0) 2 31 20 53 07

E-mail: info@domainedelatour.fr

Address: 14700, Saint-Pierre-Canivet, France



About Domaine de la Tour

Domaine de la Tour is a magnificent 18th century farm house situated in the picturesque countryside close to the town of Falaise, Lower Normandy. Gites, functions rooms and B&B accommodation cater for families, solo travellers, couples and groups, young and old. All the rooms offer comfortable and stylish furnishing and facilities for a contented holiday.For more information please visit http://www.domainedelatour.eu/