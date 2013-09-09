Domain Express Pleased to Offer Unbelievably Cheap Domain Names; Get .co.uk Domains from Just 50p

Kingston upon Thames, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- As the internet expands and more people start accessing the web from their smart phones, tablet pc’s, laptops, maybe even Google glasses, etc. it is becoming more and more important for businesses, even local businesses to have an online presence.



The first thing any business needs when establishing themselves online is their own domain name, if you are thinking about creating a website for your new or established business Domain Express may have the solution for you. Via their website www.domainexpress.co.uk the company offer what they believe to be the cheapest deal available on .co.uk domain extensions, Domain Express offer names with the .co.uk extension for just 50 pence, they are so confident you won’t find a better .co.uk deal they actually give a money back guarantee, they will give you your 50p back if you can.



Domain Express have always aimed to be one step ahead of the competition, they say they were the first web hosting company to offer free domain names with their web hosting packages and have always priced .com domain extensions much cheaper than any of their competition.



A spokesperson for the company, Ifti Hayden said, “Domain Express is a highly reputable and competitively priced domain registration and web hosting service which offers a truly express service where you can get a Domain name in less than two minutes!”



About Domain Express

Domain Express started life as a free Internet Service Provider (ISP) and was established in 1999 by two budding entrepreneurs, the company has evolved to be positioned as a market leader for business-to-business UK web hosting and domain name registration.



For more information or to buy your 50p .co.uk domain simply visit www.domainexpress.co.uk, this great offer is limited to one domain per customer.