Domain Name Ninja Celebrates Five-year Anniversary and Explosive Customer Growth

Salem, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2011 -- Domain Name Ninja, a leading Web Hosting and SEO marketing provider continues to see explosive customer growth as they approach their fifth year in business. The company is known for its highly affordable domain names and Web hosting packages, unparalleled support and cutting-edge technology, constant software and package updates as well as a customized approach to each client’s needs.



Many people who decide to build a Website often put the cart before the horse and look more closely at Web hosting before they have given their domain name serious consideration. When deciding to build a Website, whether for personal business or as a new income stream, it's important that the domain name be memorable, keyword rich, a top level domain, and not trademarked by another company.



Domain Name Ninja continues to grow because they give equal weight to helping clients with effective domain name registration as to their extensive hosting packages and other important SEO marketing services. “The goal is to position the Website as representing a niche expert that provides the latest information and services,” said a Domain Name Ninja specialist. Our extensive experience in the field shows that a top level domain is the first step to accomplishing that goal.”



Inexpensive but effective domain names are just the beginning of their services. Their affordable Website hosting boast fast servers, a 99-percent uptime guarantee, and expert 24/7/365 support. Easy-to-integrate software helps clients improve their search engine rankings, analyze traffic and more. “We provide free expert guidance on all things internet marketing as well as Website design, site flipping and investing, technology news, and anything else that will make the client’s life as a Website owner easier and more productive,” said the specialist.



Domain Name Ninja has ready-to-use Website templates with over 1,500 designs as well as Web-based email and opt-in email marketing programs complete with anti-SPAM compliance. Blog software is free in order to help clients establish their expertise with customers while User-friendly online shopping carts get products online and in front of prospective customers with just a few clicks.



The company currently offers three hosting packages that range from 10 GB to unlimited space, 100 to 1000 email accounts, and 10 to unlimited MySQL databases with packages ranging from $3.99 to $14.99 a month. All of the packages feature unlimited bandwidth.



In addition, every plan includes 24/7 FTP access, their world-class data center, daily backups, best-of-breed routers and servers, Website statistics, free email addresses, Google Webmaster tools, free $100 Google AdWords credit, up to $100 worth of free Bing/Yahoo search credits, free $50 Facebook Ad credits, Fotolia photo credits and other key technical features.



About Domain Name Ninja

Since 2006, Domain Name Ninja has been selling domain registrations and services, hosting, web design and marketing software. Over the last year their corporate staff has doubled to accommodate the growing demand for high quality hosting services. They combine 24 hour customer support with competitive prices, a dedicated blog for customer education in design and promotion on the internet, and Ninja branding. To learn more about Domain Name Ninja, please visit http://www.domainnameninja.com