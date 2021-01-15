New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- A paradigm shift towards cloud-based services and integrated surveillance is expected to propel the DNS service industry growth.



Market Size – USD 276.75 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends – Inexpensive deployment of Domain Name System.



The Global Domain Name System (DNS) Service Market size is expected to reach USD 664.2 million at a CAGR of 10.72% through 2027. Market growth is driven by the increasing focus on protecting internet sites from attempted distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) and to fortify the security network across intent sites.



Maintaining a DNS server system has become a priority in the modern age where the internet is becoming an integral part of society. The domain name system servers are an important component for the security of any kind of work or home connections. DNS servers ensure that attempts to hack a server environment are prevented before entering the machines. The advent of ITOS & granularity, the growing adoption of integrated surveillance & cloud-based services, and inexpensive deployment of DNS are key factors driving the DNS service market growth. However, the global presence of service providers offering domain name system services for free may play a major role in bringing down the revenue of paid service providers, which, in turn, will negatively impact DNS service market trends.



Key participants in the global DNS service market include AWS (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Cloudflare (U.S.), Verisign (U.S.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), DNS Made Easy (U.S.), CDNetworks (South Korea), Microsoft (U.S.), and IBM (U.S.).



Further key findings from the report suggest



Based on type of deployment, the Cloud-based deployment sub-segment is forecast to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 10.8% through 2027 on account of the large number of managed DNS service providers, making cloud-based solutions available for customers. In addition, the installation and maintenance cost of this deployment type is comparatively lesser than the on-premises deployment type.

Based on server type, the secondary DNS server sub-segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the DNS service market share, delivering a growth rate of 10.7% over the projected timeframe. The notable growth rate can be attributed to the widespread usage of DNS services by various end-use industries for diverting the secondary DNS server in case of a breakdown or an outage. However, the primary DNS server sub-segment is expected to dominate the market revenue share as these servers are the main necessity for hosting a domain name system service.

Regionally, North America accounted for a revenue share close to USD 118.6 million by 2019 and is expected to lead the DNS service market during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest market share due to the huge acceptance of DNS services across organizations and industries in these regions. The APAC region is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.78% over the analysis period on account of the proliferation of internet users in emerging countries in the region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global domain name system (DNS) service market on the basis of type of deployment, type of server, size of organization, and region:



Type of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



On-Premises

Cloud Based

Hybrid

Public

Private



Type of Server Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Primary

Secondary



Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global Domain Name System (DNS) Service Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot -2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Domain Name System (DNS) Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



