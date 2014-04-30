Vail, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Well-known local business owner, author and Internet marketing specialist Quentin Danziger recently announced that DomainProX currently has availability for a limited number of new clients in its business success program, 6 Months to Business Success. A maximum number of three clients will be accepted, and no more than one from any given business niche. All potential new clients will be reviewed by Quentin Danziger himself. Quentin Danziger is the best Business Coach in Vail Colorado, and specializes in marketing high transaction values on the Internet. DomainProX strategically helps area businesses improve their online marketing with proven and guaranteed results.



According to DomainProX owner, Quentin Danziger, "My specialty is in helping your business maximize its profit potential, particular through quality marketing, both online and off. Online marketing is an area in which there seems to be a great deal of confusion among business owners, which is understandable. Your business is in the creation or provision of a particular product or service, and at one time, that, and a good location and perhaps a newspaper ad was all a business needed in order to thrive. Those days, however, are gone forever. Today, to be competitive, a business needs an outstanding online presence, a quality website that's well optimized for the major search engines, keyword research and more. It also needs a good bit of old-fashioned marketing as well ... direct mail, email advertising, and so forth."



The Domain Pro X business success model involves beginning with the end in mind. Business owners are encouraged to consider whether they're running their business or whether their business is running them. "By taking a step back and giving thought to where they wish their business to be years down the road it becomes easier to implement the sorts of solid business strategies that will take them where they want to go," explains Danziger. "Planning is key, as is asking the right questions." Domain Pro X only works with a small number of clients at any given time in order to give each the full benefit of what Domain Pro X has to offer. Setting a good example is part of Domain Pro X and Quentin Danziger's overall coaching strategy. "Your success is our success," says Danziger.



About Domain Pro X

Domain Pro X is the Vail, Colorado area's top business marketing agency. It is owned by entrepreneur and business coach Quentin Danziger, author of Affluent Internet Marketing. Area companies who have used Domain Pro X's services agree: the best business coach in Vail Colorado is Quentin Danziger.