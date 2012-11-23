Domaining Software Company, PR Powershot, Announces Domainers Black Friday Special

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- PR Powershot has just announced a Black Friday special on their revolutionary domaining software for domainers and domain traders. For four days only, the company will offer people interested in domaining, website flipping and domain name trading the opportunity to gain free access to their PR domain analysis software, which normally sells for between $27 and $97. The software provides people with high value PR domains in seconds, checks real versus fake PR domains, and performs backlink checks, age analysis and social checks and system scans 24/7.



Given the popularity of the Internet, many entrepreneurs have taken to the web in an effort to start a successful online business or affiliate marketing venture. But figuring out which route will provide the most effective results and the fastest payday can be a challenging process.



Domaining, or the process of buying and selling website domains, has proven to be very profitable for many online entrepreneurs. However, there are millions of domain names in existence with tens of thousands more being added every month. This influx of domains makes it incredibly difficult to know which ones are the most lucrative.



According to PR Powershot, not all domains are created equal.



PR Powershot states, “While people can purchase domains from a number of sources for low rates, most domains have no brand representation and no search engine ranking, which can take a very long time to establish. For the same investment, or sometimes less, you can pick up an aged domain, with instant pagerank - and put yourself in a seriously advantaged position.”



Aged domain names allow people to tap into the existing traffic already visiting a site and expand upon the site’s content and monetize it. But before a person can capitalize on expired domains, they must find them and be able to see which ones are ranked the highest.



PR Powershot’s powerful software can be accessed on any platform (Mac, PC or Mobile) and analyses hundreds of thousands of domains for sale in seconds. As the ultimate domainers toolkit, the software allows people to search for available domains by entering a word or subject. Within seconds, the software provides a list of aged domains with real page rank results, backlinks, age, social factors and more.



