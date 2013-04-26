Domains at Retail Launches Hosted Email Exchange 2010 for Small Business Success

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Current statistics indicate small businesses suffering from a temporary email interruption could lose more than $500,000 dollars in revenue from one isolated incident; furthermore, at least 40 percent of those affected companies go out of business within their first year of operation. As society is becoming increasingly driven by technological advances, 90 percent of small and newly formed businesses report seeking to outsource their information technology resources. In an effort to meet the increasing public demand and assist those businesses in need of Hosted Email Exchange, Domains at Retail has launched their most recent service, Hosted Exchange 2010.



Michael Kralj of Domains at Retail explained, "We believe Hosted Exchange email is the right solution for any business in need of high-end communication tools. Many of these businesses lack the luxury of having a complete IT staff at their disposal. Our services allow our clients to keep their IT costs low and provide the ability to utilize their IT resources anywhere. With Hosted Exchange 2010's ability to synchronize their email, calendar and task management, their team will consistently be updated and on the same page. Our email exchange services come with an easy set-up process and no internal IT resources are necessary. We offer easily affordable plans that can be customized for any type of company. Our individual plans start at as little as $6.99 per month for individuals and $29.99 monthly for group plans."



Kralj went on to say, "Our clients may set up as many organizations, and create as many email addresses, as their selected plan will allow. As their clientele expands, they may upgrade their plan at any time to accommodate their growing needs. Our clients can download and set up Outlook 2007 or 2010, as well as Outlook 2011 or Entourage 2008, for Mac users, to access their Hosted Exchange Email mailbox. Our website provides complete details regarding download, set-up and access to our services. We also offer step-by-step instructions for transferring data from preexisting email to our Hosted Exchange system. All of our plans include free Microsoft Outlook 2010 or Microsoft Outlook 2011 for Mac, free set-up, free exchange server upgrades, security patches and protection from spam and viruses, support for mobile Active Sync devices and fast, reliable connections with guaranteed 99.9 percent up-time. Our clients will have dependable access to their information, anywhere and at any time they need it. We furnish optimized security features and full DNS management."



About Domains at Retail

Domains at Retail is a domain name and web hosting company offering all products necessary to successfully operate a web site and stay ahead of the competition. Product information is well organized for customers to locate quickly and current sales are prominent to keep visitors up to date of specials via their hosted exchange email. Domains at Retail's primary focuses are their exclusive domain name articles and web site start up package recommendations, giving customers a unique and fresh look at the requirements for owning a web site. For more information, potential clients are encouraged to visit www.domainsatretail.com.