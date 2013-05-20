DOMAINScanada.ca Inc. Now Offers SSL Certificates and Additional Top Level Domains for Registration

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- DOMAINScanada.ca Inc., one of Canada's industry-leading CIRA certified domain registrars, has announced the addition of several new service offerings with its redesigned website today.



The new DOMAINScanada.ca website will run on a new platform, allowing clients to order digital certificates online and sending their orders immediately to the certificate authority (CA) for processing. The new site will also allow DOMAINScanada.ca to offer domain registration for more popular Top Level Domains (TLD's), and SSL certificates from all major certificate authorities (CA's), at the industry's best prices, as well as shared web hosting on Canadian servers.



"The addition of other Top Level Domains (TLD's) to the services we provide will allow clients to consolidate their domain registrations and manage all of their domains with us, not just .ca domains. This is something many of our loyal clients have requested," said Paul Emerson, Director of Public Relations for DOMAINScanada.ca Inc.



These changes are expected to allow DOMAINScanada.ca to become a major competitor in the digital certificate market, now offering some of the best pricing in Canada for SSL certificates from Symantec, GeoTrust, Thawte, RapidSSL and Comodo. DOMAINScanada.ca will offer all types of certificates from these vendors, including wildcard, UCC for exchange server, extended validation, secure gated cryptography (SGC), and code signing certificates to meet the needs of all clients.



Many customers are unaware SSL certificates from the industry's leading brands are also sold through resellers, at prices lower than those offered by the vendor directly. DOMAINScanada.ca predicts large growth in this area of the market, with all certificate authorities seeing increases in annual sales as online commerce expands and awareness about browser and transaction security increases. DOMAINScanada.ca Inc. has positioned itself for long-term growth in the market by making agreements with vendors to provide industry-best pricing for these products, and passing these savings along directly to its customers.



About DOMAINScanada.ca Inc.

Established in November 2000 and based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, DOMAINScanada.ca Inc. (www.domainscanada.ca) is an industry-leading Canadian domain registrar, CIRA (Canadian Internet Registration Authority) certified since 2000.



