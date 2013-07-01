DomayneOnline.com.au Releases New Page Explaining the Advantages of Flexirent Financing

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Home furnishings can be expensive. Today, many Australians choose to finance their home furniture using a number of different methods. Some people pay for home furniture on their credit cards, while others take out a credit balance with the individual retailer. In the case of high-end Australian home furnishings retailer Domayne, a third financing option called Flexirent is now available.



At DomayneOnline.com.au, visitors can learn all about Flexirenting via a recently launched webpage. That webpage explains the pros and cons of Flexirent agreements along with the specific ways in which Flexirenting works. Flexirenting is a type of leasing agreement that allows customers to have full use of a piece of furniture or equipment without actually owning the item. Customers pay a fixed monthly rate over a term of 12, 24, or 36 months.



The site lists a number of Flexirent benefits, including the fact that Flexirenting comes with instant product replacement. If the piece of equipment is lost, stolen, or accidentally damaged, then Domayne will replace that item within 24 hours. Flexirent also allows customers to take advantage of free equipment repair. While their original item is being repaired, customers receive a loan item as a temporary replacement.



As a spokesperson for DomayneOnline.com.au explains, Flexirent payments may also be tax deductible:



“One of the biggest advantages of Flexirenting – especially for Australian businesses – is that the monthly rental payments are often tax deductible. This helps businesses trim costs while enjoying the use of premium equipment and furniture – including some of the latest electronic devices.”



The DomayneOnline.com.au website features detailed descriptions of Domayne products that can be found in-store. Domayne products include everything from desks to beds to electronics. Visitors can browse through the entire selection of Domayne’s inventory using the website’s search bar or by browsing through the featured items on the website’s homepage.



Under the Flexirent agreement, customers simply return their item at the end of its rental period. When the item is returned, customers have two options: they can simply terminate the contract or choose to enter into another Flexirent agreement. If the customer chooses to terminate the contract, then they can also enter negotiations with Domayne in order to buy that product at a discount price, although Domayne retains the right to accept or deny any offer.



Customers who are interested in learning more about Flexirent or Domayne products can sign up for a newsletter at the DomayneOnline.com.au website.



