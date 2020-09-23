Dome Camping Tent Market Is Expected to See Growth : Big Agnes, Johnson Outdoors, Coleman, the North Face

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- COVID-19 Outbreak- Dome Camping Tent Market Research Study.

What is Dome Camping Tent?

Camping tents are used for outdoor activities involving nightlong stays away from home. Dome camping tents are gaining popularity for their stronger headroom, easy setup, and storage. These tents are come with absolve protection and enable the users to have enjoyment during their adventurous activities. These tents can be utilized in gardens, ceiling-less coffeehouses, roadsides, sea beaches, etc. Increased spending on adventurous sports including hiking, trekking, and mountain climbing has propelled the market.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Popularity of Outdoor Recreational Activities

- Rising Campaigns Activities Globally



Market Trend

- Introduction of Innovation in Features and Design of Dome Camping Tent



Restraints

- High Cost of Dome Camping Tent



Opportunities

- Increasing Government Spending on Military Overseas Troops due to Political Factors



Challenges

- Rising Adoption of RV and Glamping



Big Agnes (United States), Johnson Outdoors (United States), Coleman Company, Inc (United States), The North Face (United States), Cabanon (France), Easy Camp (Denmark), Gelert (United Kingdom), Hilleberg (Sweden), Kampa (United Kingdom), Simex Outdoor International GmbH (Germany), Vango (United Kingdom) and Sports Direct (United Kingdom).



Application (Entertainment, Training, Military, Others), Raw Material (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Poly-Cotton, Nylon), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Capacity (1-3 Person, 4-6 Person, Others)



On the basis of geographical regions, the Dome Camping TentMarket is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.



