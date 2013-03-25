Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Domestic and Industrial Switchgear Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Domestic and Industrial Switchgear market in India to grow at a CAGR of 9.35 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the Civil Construction industry. The Domestic and Industrial Switchgear market in India has also been witnessing the steady replacement of legacy switchgears. However, the need for increased capital expenditure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Domestic and Industrial Switchgear Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it covers the Domestic and Industrial Switchgear market in India market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Areva SA, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SA, and Siemens AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Legrand SA, HPL Group, General Electric Co., C&S Electric Ltd., BCH Electric Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Jyothi Ltd., Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd., and Easun Reyrolle Ltd.



