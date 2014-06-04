New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The market grew by a CAGR of 8% over the 2007-2012 review period to reach a value of SR6.4 billion by 2012. Global brands dominate while imports represent 75% of the market value in 2012. The industry is concentrated with the three largest companies generating over two-thirds of total production. The government is creating Home Appliance cluster, aimed at increasing industries' productivity and replacing imports. The industry is forecast to grow by a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, driven by growing home ownership.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Domestic Appliances in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 293. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Domestic Appliances in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 293 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Dishwashers, Non-electric Domestic Appliances, Other Electric Domestic Appliances, Refrigerators and Freezers, Washers and Dryers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Domestic Appliances in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Domestic Appliances in Russia: Industrial Report
- Domestic Appliances in India: Industrial Report
- Domestic Appliances in Japan: Industrial Report
- Domestic Appliances in Australia: Industrial Report
- Domestic Appliances in Indonesia: Industrial Report
- Domestic Appliances in South Korea: Industrial Report
- Domestic Appliances in Turkey: Industrial Report
- Domestic Appliances in Mexico: Industrial Report
- Domestic Appliances in Spain: ISIC 293