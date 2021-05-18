Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Aramex, FedEx, American Expediting

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: A-1 Express (United States),Allied Express (Australia),Aramex (United Arab Emirates),Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany),FedEx (United States),UPS (United States),TNT Express (Netherland),United Parcel Service (United States) ,American Expediting (United States),Antron Express (Sri Lanka)



Definition and Brief Overview of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel:

The growth of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is largely driven by the growing international trade that is spurred by the liberalization of trade conditions through various free trade agreements. The increasing spending in the logistics and transportation industry across the world is expected to elevate the growth of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel. The governments of several countries are establishing special economic zones, free trade zones and export processing zones which will boost the growth of the transportation industry



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

the emerging trends of omni-channel retailing in various countries



Market Drivers:

Increasing domestic E-commerce trade



Opportunities:

Various organizations are spending upon R & D of connected logistics technology



Challenges:



The Global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Air, Road, Ship, Subway), Application (Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C))



Market Insights:

In Aug 2018, Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPD) announced launch of an app for managing and tracking parcel delivery using voice command and artificial intelligence. The app uses Google Assistant and it can be used for redirecting a parcel to local Pickup parcel shop or postpone the day of delivery.

In Aug 2018, The Saudi division of Aramex entered into partnership with Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. (DMSCO), the owner of Al-Dawaa Pharmacies. The agreement is expected to increase the presence of the company in t



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



