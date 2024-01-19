NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2024 -- The latest study released on the global 'Domestic Freight' market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The 'Domestic Freight' market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



C.H. Robinson (United States), DB Schenker (Germany), FedEx (United States), KUEHNE + NAGEL (Switzerland), J.B. Hunt (United States), DSV (Denmark), UPS (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (United States), Hub Group, Inc. (United States), Roadrunner Transportation Systems (United States)

Domestic freight movement means the transportation of goods or commodities in bulk or general by land or air. Land shipping includes freight transportation by road (trucks) which is the slower but most common mode used to move general cargo domestically. Rail is both a fast and green mode of transporting goods in bulk domestically. Airfreight transport is the fastest mode and the cost of shipping depends on the density and size of the package. In 2015 the United States transportation system moved a daily average of about 43.7 million tons of domestic freight valued at more than USD 41.03 billion, according to United States Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics and Federal Highway Administration.



On September 17, 2019, C.H. Robinson has invested $1 billion in technology over the next five years, the largest investment in innovation, advanced technologies, and talent, that will shape the future of the logistics ecosystem.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Focus toward Green Energy Solutions

- Changes in Markets Domestic Commerce

Market Drivers

- Expansion of population and economic activity within a geographic location is the key driving factor for the domestic freight market.

- Consolidation of Logistics Market Leading to Operational Efficiency

Opportunities:

- Digitalization and Alternative Fuel and Logistics Solutions

- High Investments in Software-Driven Process Changes

Challenges:

- Complexity of Modern Transport and Logistics

- Speed and Travel Time Reliability

- Operational Difficulties Due to Strict Government Regulations



Analysis by Type (Road, Rail, Air, Ocean), Application (Bulk, General cargo, Other), Service Providers (1PL, 2PL, 3PL, 4PL), Industry Vertical (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Automotive Logistics, Manufacturing, Chemicals & Plastics, Healthcare Logistics, Electronics, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Domestic Freight Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2024-2030.



The United States Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration uses the International Roughness Index to measure the roughness of pavement. Also, The Federal Highway Administration uses Freight Performance Measurement Program data to measure truck speeds within 14 very large census metropolitan statistical areas.



On September 24, 2017, DB Schenker acquires New Zealand partner SB Global Logistics.

On May 25, 2016, FedEx Corporation (FedEx) has acquired TNT Express N.V. (TNT Express) for the â'¬4.4 billion to strengthen the company business and expand the existing FedEx portfolio and reshape the global transportation and logistics industry.



