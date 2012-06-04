Domestic Refrigerator Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Domestic Refrigerator market in India is one of the fastest growing segments of the consumer durable industry and is witnessing significant growth on account of rising per capita income and improved social indicators. . The market is estimated to be worth INR 97.69 bn in 2010. Increasing role of the government to support FDI in India and easy availability of financing will also drive the industry.



The report begins with the market overview section that gives an insight into the consumer durable industry, its market size and segments. This is followed by the overview of the domestic refrigerator market in India which includes the market size and growth as well as the market share of major players, with a brief description of the penetration level of various consumer durable products. Distinction between various types of refrigerators on the basis of their mechanism and features is also included in this section. Indian Refrigerator Market share based on the type of refrigerator is provided. Domestic refrigerator exports and imports of India have also been covered, both in terms of value and volume. Imports of refrigerator have declined in the recent past; however, the decline is relatively stable in comparison to that of exports. Furthermore, a Porterâ??s five forces model is provided to understand the competitive scenario prevailing in the Indian refrigerator market.



An analysis of the drivers and challenges explains the factors leading to the growth of the industry. Increasing disposable income has been one of the key factors augmenting the demand for domestic refrigerators. In addition, growth in retail sector and improved social indicators such as increase in discretionary spending also promotes the growth of consumer goods. Government initiatives aiming at enhancing international trade coupled with relaxation of FDI policies provides many lucrative opportunities for existing players to grow and expand. Furthermore, new financing strategies and availability of credit have helped consumers to easily afford high priced consumer products. High input costs and import duties are the major constraints faced by the manufacturers in this market. Environmental hazards and poor response from rural areas have also restricted the growth of the refrigerator market.



The competition section starts with a price comparison across different brands of refrigerators. This is followed by a bubble chart where the relative positions of the players are depicted with respect to their revenue, net profit and market capitalization. It also includes profiles of the major players in the market along with their financials. Key ratios and list of important contact persons are also listed. Key geographic areas and major business segments are included as well. Key developments that have taken place in the market have been identified. The recommendation section provides insights into the future outlook of the market as well as proposes actionable insights expected to lead to a growth in the Indian Refrigerator market.



