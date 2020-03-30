Domestic Safety Locker Market Growth by Top Most Key Players Gunnebo Group, Justrite Safety Group, American Security Products (AMSEC)

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- The introduction of new safety features for enhanced security is expected to propel the domestic safety locker market growth over the coming years. Safety lockers with mechanical locks contain a series of pins and wheels to engage a metal bolt that passes through the door and a slot to close and open the door. In electronic safes, a digital keypad is used for engaging or releasing the bolt. However, these days, the majority of vendors are focusing on the introduction of electronic safety lockers with a key lock option to provide dual protection, which will drive the domestic safety locker market size over the next four years.



The global Domestic Safety Lockers market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



An increasing demand for fire-resistant products is one of the major domestic safety locker market trends gaining significant traction in the market. Some of the leading causes of fire in residences include arson, cooking, smoking, equipment malfunction, and natural causes. Fire accidents have led to increased demand for fire-resistant safety lockers by residential end users; however, the demand for such products was considerably higher in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe compared with the rest of the world because of the high awareness about fire-resistant safety lockers in developed regions.



Segment by Key players:

- American Security Products (AMSEC)

- Gunnebo Group

- Justrite Safety Group

- Bordogna Casseforti

- Access Security Products

- Allegion

- FireKing Security Group



Segment by Type:

- Electronic Safety Lockers

- Mechanical Safety Lockers



Segment by Application:

- Home

- Office

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Domestic Safety Lockers Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Domestic Safety Lockers Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Domestic Safety Lockers Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Domestic Safety Lockers Market Forecast

4.5.1. Domestic Safety Lockers Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Domestic Safety Lockers Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Domestic Safety Lockers Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Domestic Safety Lockers Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Domestic Safety Lockers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Domestic Safety Lockers Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Domestic Safety Lockers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Domestic Safety Lockers Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Domestic Safety Lockers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Domestic Safety Lockers Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Domestic Safety Lockers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Domestic Safety Lockers Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



