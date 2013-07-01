New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "Domestic Tourism in the Netherlands to 2016: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the travel and tourism industry in the Netherlands. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for domestic tourism. 'Domestic Tourism in the Netherlands to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the travel and tourism industry in the Netherlands. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Dutch travel and tourism value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for domestic tourism in the travel and tourism industry in the Netherlands for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on domestic trips, domestic tourists by region and domestic tourists by purpose of visit for the period 2007 through to 2016
