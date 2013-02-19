Domestic Violence Lawyer David J. Joffe Launches New DomesticViolenceLawyer.us Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Domestic Violence Lawyer David J. Joffe has recently launched a new website dedicated to domestic violence law at http://www.domesticviolencelawyer.us. The South Florida Domestic Violence attorney is ranked "AV" for the highest level of legal ability and very high" for adherence to the professional standards of conduct, ethics, reliability and diligence by the Martindale-Hubbell Bar Register.



Despite efforts of many to curb violence in the home, incidences of domestic violence in Florida are “disturbingly high.” In order to provide the best available information resource on domestic violence law and the law practice, leading south Florida Domestic Violence Lawyer David J. Joffe has just launched the new website DomesticViolenceLawyer.us. “Domestic violence is a very serious crime where the victims are often unaware of the law and its ramifications as well as how the judicial system works in these cases,” said Joffe. “This website is intended to answer the legal questions and be an information resource on domestic violence law as well as my expertise and experience in this area.”



From domestic violence definitions and who it affects to Order of Protection, Restraining Order, “marital rape” as well as consequences and penalties for domestic violence are addressed. Both men and women can be charged with domestic violence, and Florida is one of only 17 states and the District of Columbia that make no distinction in the law between marital rape and stranger rape. The attorneys at Joffe Law, PA have handled many domestic violence cases and bring their skills, aggressive pursuit of justice and compassion for the victim to each individual case.



Charges for first time and repeat offenders range from a first class misdemeanor to a felony. The new website provides full definitions of the various possible penalties as well as a detailed FAQ section to answer the most commonly asked questions in full detail.



Admitted to the Florida Bar in 1989, Attorney David J. Joffe argues cases in all state courts throughout Florida, United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Court, U.S. District Court for the Southern & Middle Districts of Florida and the United States Tax Court. The domestic violence attorney is a lifelong member of the National and Florida Associations of Criminal Defense Lawyers. David J. Joffe's partner in the firm is his wife Hilary Joffey.



South Florida Domestic Violence Attorney, David J. Joffe is ranked "AV" by Martindale Hubbell. The Martindale-Hubbell Bar Register is limited to only the most distinguished law practices. The "A" signifies the highest level of legal ability, while the "V" denotes "very high" adherence to the professional standards of conduct, ethics, reliability and diligence.