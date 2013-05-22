Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Dominic Luciano was born on October 24, 1992 in Paradise, California, and not long after his birth he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. This, however, was the primary start of his musical career, leading him to play the piano as a form of physical therapy at the age of 2. Several years later he began taking classical lessons.



In April of 2005, Dominic was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis type 2. To this day, he has had three brain surgeries, and a recent fourth brain stem surgery. Although the surgeries had little to no effect on his body, aside from some hearing loss and ringing in his right ear from nerve damage, Dominic was restricted from activities that normal kids his age may participate in. Because of this, he got heavily involved in photography, videography, graphic design, and music production.



When he entered High School in 2006, he enrolled in the school's jazz band. Several months later, he was named "Best High School Jazz Pianist" in Oregon courtesy of the University of Oregon Jazz Festival becoming the only Freshman in Southern Oregon to earn the award.



His Sophomore year was his last year in high school. He ended up earning his GED with an honors score of 653, and a perfect score of 800 on the science portion. This allowed him to enter college at the age of 15 full time.



In college, he graduated at 17 with an AGS (Associates of General Studies, and at 18 with a Minor in Digital Art.



Dominic released an EP in late 2008 entitled One Last Dance EP. It was an instrumental dance/techno/electronica compilation that laid the foundation to his major Pop, Dubstep, and Electonic style.



His old content was removed, however, to make way for his industry debut EP "Heart of War", an Electronic, Pop, Dance, and Rock compilation set for a 2013 release.



On top of that, Dominic is working on a feature length film with the same name, "The Heart of War". It's in its early stages at the moment as Dominic and the team is seeking funding to make the project completely possible. Funding will go towards equipment, props, clothing, food, shelter, gas, and other necessities for success.



Donations can be made through a campaign on the crowdfunding platform IndieGoGo.



With Dominic's ambition and budding career, he's sure to make an impression on this Earth that will last a lifetime and inspire humanity. And he's on the right track to do it!



