Dominic Martell, Author of LYING CRYING DYING, Appears on "Life Unedited" Radio

The recent Boston Patriots Day bombing would seem straight out of a crime novel turned Hollywood summer blockbuster. The plot would entail two young men from a troubled region who come to America, where they are welcomed into the freest, most prosperous and most tolerant country on Earth. They are given welfare and a good education, yet they repay this nation’s kindness by becoming terrorists, killing and maiming innocent Americans in one of the worst terrorist attacks in American history.



According to crime author Dominic Martell (http://dominicmartell.com/), while European terrorists of yesteryear differ from the jihadists of today, there are similarities. The use of terrorist acts as propaganda is a common thread among the two generations. Understanding the common denominators may be key in tapping into the mind of a bomber, explains Martell. He has studied the inner workings of terrorism for nearly two decades and will share his observations with John’s audience and discuss his other crime novels.



Martell’s recent novel LYING CRYING DYING represents the best in international terrorist novels. His main character, Pascual Rose, is a repentant ex-terrorist who became an informant and is living in Barcelona under a new identity, but cannot resist the temptation offered by the only colleague he did not betray. The book is part of a three-book crime series originally published by Orion and now available in e-book form from Premier Digital Publishing.



About Dominic Martell

Crime author Dominic Martell was raised in small Midwestern towns but has lived in the Chicago area for most of his life. He has also lived in Europe and traveled widely in Latin America and the Middle East. He has worked as a translator and a teacher. Under the pen name Sam Reaves, he has also written seven crime novels set in Chicago.



About Life Unedited

Life Unedited" runs live every Saturday from 11am - 12pm EST on WCHE 1520 AM in the Philadelphia market. Host John Aberle talks about anything and everything; sex, sports, politics, religion, mental health, etc. Nothing is off the table or taboo. For more information about the show, please follow John on LinkedIn (http://insidementalhealth.podomatic.com/) or log on to Life Unedited (http://www.podomatic.com/profile/insidementalhealth).



Radio producers and syndicators are free to contact John about the show. usaf89sf@comcast.net