Dominica Hotel Is 'Eco Extreme Award' Winner - Manicou River Eco Resort

Tanetane, Portsmouth -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Manicou River Eco Resort wins hard to achieve award for 100% Eco spirit. The Caribbeanecoresorts.com 'Eco Extreme Award” was founded by this 'real deal' Eco hotel/resort review site.



Criteria such as no A/C, no swimming pool pumps and no batteries (how to dispose of acid, huge fuel costs for transport) make this a tough to win award. Only the really Eco can register. To apply please contact them directly.



http://www.caribbeanecoresorts.com is a review website that specializes in TRULY Eco resorts in the Caribbean arena. It sorts the real from the fake when all in tourism is being greenwashed.



Manicou River Eco Resort is located in the Commonwealth of Dominica and has been open for 3 years. It has luxury treehouse accommodations set within a private 10 acre estate. Prices start from $120 US a night.



Everton Hall Estate

Tanetane

Dominica

+1 767 616 8903



http://caribbeanecoresorts.com/



http://www.manicouriverresort.com/