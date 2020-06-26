Dominick Mitchell, the CEO of JC ALGO and Corporate Analyst

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- ALGO, a boutique firm that structures and executes capital bringing systems for ventures up in developing markets and it's auxiliary JC ALGO Fund, an effective outside speculation reserve to its present status of $175,000 and $25,000 yearly separately.



- Born February 7th, 1998, Dominick Mitchell was born in Mississauga Ontario Canada the sixth-most popular municipality in Canada



- A Certified Business Analyst Professional (link) Dominick focuses on & designing business models that disrupt existing markets and value networks. Moreover, he helps forward-thinking executives raise capital for projects that significantly impact people, society & or the environment in emerging markets



He has many prestige projects, awards, and recognition. For him he stated, "As an Analyst & Entrepreneur, I focus on analyzing & designing business models that disrupt existing markets & value networks. Moreover, I help forward-thinking executives raise capital for projects that significantly impact people, society, and or the environment in emerging markets [JC ALGO]. My academic background, experiences & professional goals make me a motivated follower & a motivating leader.



Currently, I am pursuing a graduate program studying Business Analysis and Process Management after graduating from Humber College in Business Management. Simultaneously, I am working towards my Certified Business Analysis Professional and Agile Analysis Certificates. The CBAP certificate will signify that I understand the global language of Business Analysis while the ACP certificate will symbolize my experience using agile approaches to transform projects. Also, I have a certificate in Global Leadership, Enterprise Agile: Growing Scrum, Google AdWords & Google Analytics.



Through my experience in analyzing projects for success in the private & not-for-profit sectors, I have been exposed to many scenarios that have allowed me to design the winning frameworks that I can employ when faced with challenges. I have learned to be a critical thinker, team player, organized & dependable which has been integral in supporting roles such as advising for the Junior Achievement Company Program.



A year from now I see myself improving my cultural awareness by becoming bilingual (English & French) thereby being the bridge between culturally diverse organizations to achieve goals & make an impact. Five years from now I see myself working as an Analyst for an Intergovernmental Organization where I can analyze international development projects. Ten years from now my fund [JC ALGO Fund] will be listed as one of Canada's fastest-growing funds [2030].



"Somebody should tell us, right at the start of our lives that we are dying. Then we might live life to the limit, every minute of every day. Do it I say! Whatever you want to do, do it now! There are only so many tomorrows".



