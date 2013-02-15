Domino Effect Productions, LLC Expands with Move to New Central Florida Location

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Domino Effect Productions, LLC is pleased to announce that the Orlando video production company moved its office to accommodate a larger demand in the area. The new location will have six office suites, a green screen room & a white cyclorama.



The company will continue to grow in the Atlanta video production market as well as the Miami video production market. The entire staff officially moved in on Wednesday February sixth. The executive officers and team members elected this day as a symbolic move in date. The company will have a grand opening for the community and clients to visit within a month opening to see the unique design.



The company started out in a one bedroom apartment in Orlando Florida in 2008 and since then had significantly grown into a full service production company dedicated to producing original and unconventional content. The office will be located at 4502 Parkway Commerce Blvd Building 603 Unit B Orlando, Florida 32808.



“Our goal is to take Orlando commercial video production to a new dimension in creativity. We want people all over the world to see that the best video production can come from Florida. The goal is to continue to expand with multiple offices across North America,” stated Marcus Small, CEO of Domino Effect Productions, LLC.



About Domino Effect Productions, LLC

Domino Effect Productions, LLC is a full service production company dedicated to producing original and unconventional content. Domino Effect Productions will capitalize on the growing entertainment market across the world through the production and promotion of high quality entertainment. Located in Orlando, Florida, the company will become highly profitable and create immediate revenue streams while growing its production catalog. http://www.dominoeffectproductions.com