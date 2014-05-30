Don Clifford, DDS Warns, "Ignore Gum Disease and You Risk Type 2 Diabetes"

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Controlling periodontal disease is essential to oral health. Proper care involves brushing twice a day, using floss to clean between teeth, eating healthy foods and cutting down on snacks and sugary or acidic drinks. Patients are encouraged to make and keep regular appointments with Dr. Clifford for teeth cleaning and exams.



For decades, the warning that accompanied the average dental hygiene visit was, “Take care of your teeth before you don’t have any teeth to take care of!” Now, research has shown that a more candid warning might be, “Take care of your teeth before you get type 2 diabetes, kidney or liver disease, and chronic lung infections.”



In a study of over 9,000 people over 20 years and published in Endocrine Today it states, “For decades, it has been generally accepted that periodontal disease is a consequence of diabetes. However, we found that over two decades of follow-up, individuals who had periodontal disease were twice as likely to develop type 2 diabetes later in life when compared to individuals without periodontal disease.”



“Infected gums that are not treated can actually make you seriously ill,” states Dr. Donald Clifford. The effects of periodontitis and gingivitis are critical enough in themselves: Inflammation, redness, bleeding gums and eventually the loss of a tooth or teeth, but the complications of severe gum disease can be far more serious.



Dr. Clifford remarks, “Bacteria from infected gums can travel far into the lungs where the only thing separating the air from the blood vessels is a thin layer of cells.” The moist air in every breath picks up bacteria from gum disease as it travels across your teeth, gums and tongue.



Bacteria also enter the bloodstream when gum tissue pulls away from the teeth, creating a weak pocket. Once the bacteria has broken through the body’s defenses and entered the bloodstream, it can travel anywhere the blood takes it. Coronary artery disease, diabetes, arthritis and respiratory problems are the most common systemic complications associated with periodontal disease.



If gums bleed when brushing or there are any signs of redness and swelling noticed, it’s time to see Dr. Clifford for periodontal disease treatment. “Other important signs of periodontal disease are aching, shiny red or puffy gum tissue, halitosis (bad breath) and wobbly or loose teeth,” says Dr. Clifford. In most cases, the damage caused by plaque and tartar buildup can be reversed with consistent professional care.



About Dr. Clifford

Dr. Clifford is a member of the American Dental Association, the Central Arizona Dental Society, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Care, confidence, and quality embody Dr. Clifford’s philosophy of dentistry. Call for an appointment at (480) 820-6080.