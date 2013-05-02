Donald Baker's New Handbook Is Released and It Deals with Divorce, Quickly and Fairly

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Going through a separation or a divorce is a traumatic experience. Along with the emotional strain, there are a significant number of legal matters that have to be attended to during this time. This very easy to understand handbook provides the reader with clear and straightforward advice to guide you through the process, from custody to mediation. Written by Donald S. Baker, B.A., LL. B. the handbook also serves as a tool to help put the legal issues surrounding a divorce behind you.



The first chapter focuses on one of the most important aspects of a divorce, namely custody of the children. To ensure the well-being of the children, the parents are encouraged to take a step back and allow the divorce lawyer or Office of Children’s Lawyer to negotiate the custody arrangements. The author goes on to say that all parties’ best interest are taken into consideration during the proceedings and that if a dispute arises over custody, that the court will appoint a social worker to do an assessment and submit a report to the court. The next chapter deals with division of property, especially when there is no pre-nuptial agreement signed before the wedding. The net family property is calculated and an equalization payment calculated. The next chapter deals with support. This is a very complex issue that with various factors influencing the final decision. Meditation offers both parties an affordable solution, as the divorce bills can quickly add up to thousands of dollars. A step by step guide explains the flow of procedures during the divorce, giving the reader great insight into what to expect next.



Donald Baker has been practicing law since 1978, with over 30 years experience in dealing with complex divorce matters. Donald specializes in family law and has also been a lecturer at the Bar Admission Course for the Law Society.



This insightful divorce handbook not only acts as a guide, but also as a companion to the couple considering or going through a divorce. The clear focus on procedure over emotion is what makes this handbook a vital guide during this difficult time.



Donald S. Baker has been practicing law since his call to the Ontario Bar in 1978, first as a litigator and then as a family law specialist. For over thirty years he has successfully represented clients in complex matters relating to enforcement of custody and support orders, professional practice and business valuations, complex tax and pension matters in the Ontario Court of Justice, the Superior Court of Justice and the Court of Appeal.



Donald Baker,

e-mail: dbaker@bakerandbakerlaw.com

Toronto, Ontario

http://bakerandbakerlaw.com/