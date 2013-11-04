Donald Bernard, Turning His Life Around, Applies to a College in Florida

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Donald Bernard, an ex-convict from South Florida who is determined to make a better life for himself, has just applied to the University of Western Florida. If he is accepted to the school, Donald says he plans on trying out for the track team.



Life has not always been easy for Donald. Convicted of various crimes since the time he was a teenager, Donald has spent months in prison. After being released earlier this year, Donald realized that he had had enough of his criminal lifestyle. He decided to do all he could to go to school, get a good paying job, and start living a decent life without the perils of committing crimes like the time he went out on a date and stole the girl’s car.



One night, as he was sitting at his computer, Donald was inspired to Google his own name. Instead of finding his own mug shot and arrest record, Donald was pleasantly surprised to discover news articles about many other men who share his name. As he began reading about the different Donald Bernards who live throughout the United States, Donald was so impressed, he vowed to do everything he could to be more like them.



“One of the articles I read was about a Donald Bernard who lives up in Montana,” Donald said. “This guy used to be an attorney, but now he’s this great businessman who has helped all kinds of people get jobs and has won awards and everything.”



Another Donald Bernard who caught Donald’s eye attends Cal State Fullerton, where he is an outstanding member of the track team. Donald had taken up running as a hobby after being released from prison, and he found it as an encouraging sign that a young man who shared his name had already made it as a successful runner.



“I have been going out early most mornings, putting in my daily runs and trying to become a better athlete, and so reading about another Donald Bernard who is doing great both in school and on the track team really inspired me to do better,” Donald said.



Yet another Donald Bernard found success in the mining industry, Donald said, adding that the more he researched his name online, the more he realized just how many great men there are who share his name.



“I’m looking forward to attending college and doing everything I can to say goodbye to the old Don Bernard forever, and hello to the new ray of light and improved version,” he said.



“I just hope that one day, if someone Googles my name, they’ll find an article that talks about the good things that I’ve been able to accomplish. Not my troubled past”



About Donald Bernard

After a rough series of events, one South Florida man is looking to turn his life around. Knowing the importance of doing the right thing and grateful for being given a second chance, Donald Bernard is determined to succeed and make a difference in the world.