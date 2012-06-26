Donald Ray Bernard Has Dedicated His Life to Serving Both His Country and His Community

Great Falls, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- To say that Don R. Bernard has had a storied career is probably the understatement of the year.



Over the past several decades, Donald Ray Bernard has served not only his country, but his local community. He is passionate about helping others, and has achieved a wide range of success throughout his long and notable career.



Early on, Donald R. Bernard served in the Navy. In 1975, he retired after 19 years as a Commander. From 1970 to 1980 he flew as an Air Show Pilot for the Confederate Air Force. As a licensed commercial pilot, Don is an expert in well over 40 airplanes including single- and multi-engine fixed-wing aircrafts, jet, prop and turboprop. Currently, Don puts his skills as a pilot to use working as a Certified Mountain Search Pilot for the Montana Emergency Services.



In addition to his interest in flying, Don Bernard has spent decades working in the field of law. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree, Juris Doctor, and Master of Laws from The University of Texas at Austin, he was certified from the State Bar of Texas, United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, and the Supreme Court of the United States.



In his the early years of his law career, Donald Bernard served consecutively as the Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas and as a Briefing Attorney for The Supreme Court of Texas. Next, he went on to open his own law firm, Bernard & Bernard, where he worked for 20 years.



During his time at the firm, Don Bernard also held a variety of highly ranked positions with many organizations. For example, he served on the Board of Directors for the National Kidney Foundation for three years and was also President of the Houston Lawyers Association for one year.



After spending two decades working at the law firm, Donald R. Bernard decided to operate a private practice. He worked there for 14 years before branching out into the field of education. Don Bernard accepted a position working as a Professor of International Law at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas before working for a year with Montana State University as a Guest Lecturer for the College of Business.



From his years as a serviceman and successful lawyer to his work in education, Don Bernard is an expert in many fields.



About Donald R. Bernard

