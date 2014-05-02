Donald Sterling, Floyd Mayweather Fiasco Illustrates the Need for More Personal Privacy and Security

Flower Mound, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Personal Security rises to top of list for early technology adopters. Siam Smartphone announced plans to emphasize security and encryption features in firmware in response to recent security violations made public in the news.



Donalds Sterling’s recorded private comments have resulted in harsh penalties and ultimate expulsion from the NBA, and probable sale of his franchise to Curtis Mayweather. Response to the event and subsequent public outcry aside, the issue of personal privacy, personal security and personal space have catapulted to the top of American concern.



Most Americans will not risk losing business franchises over casual vitriolic rampages – although many could endure public ridicule or humiliation if texts, conversations or emotional outbursts are published on social media or new platforms.



“With over a billion smartphones sold annually, hundreds of millions of people are only a few feet away from the risk of their comments or activities being posted on public networks nationwide. Regardless of my opinion about Sterling’s comments – he should have rights to personal privacy. We intend on seeking out the best solutions to accommodate the Siam Smartphone user in this arena.” -Darius Allen, Siam CEO



New Encryption-related Applications are amongst the most sophisticated and advanced solutions for personal privacy, but their adoption and proliferations have lagged behind other applications designed for gaming and entertainment. Effective privacy applications should include ‘end-to-end’ encryption, disappearing and screenshot-proof



Featured already announced for the Siam’s release later this year include: Security Biometrics, Fully Encrypted Text & Voice Features.



Plans and Specifications for the new smartphone named ‘Siam’ includes a color HD screen on both sides of the phone, dual operating system options, rear panel touch scrolling, SMSby50 studio sound output and waterproofing.



Firmware platform will include a combination of Android, Windows and possibly Ubuntu. Memory, Battery Life and Durability will also be engineered to enhance and improve the user experience.



The Siam Smartphone has moved its launch ahead to late 2014 to capitalize on the Dual-Screen Smartphone Craze that begun in Asia last November.



Siam will be LTE compatible and anticipates being compatible with all major Mobile Carriers, Including AT&T and Verizon Wireless.



For more information, or to participate in Beta Testing:



Media Relations – press@crbtinc.com

4300 Windsor Centre Trl #100

Flower Mound, TX 75028

855-545-0028



Press Kit or Product Updates – press@crbtinc.com

Application and Mobile Software submissions can be sent to Darius Allen directly at: dallen@crbtinc.com

http://www.theguardian.com/technology/2014/jan/29/smartphone-sales-billion-2013-samsung-apple-china

Siamsmartphone.com

http://yotaphone.com/#/en/

facebook.com/siamsmartphone