Many people consider donating their car for a good cause (and for a tax credit). However, American Children's Cancer Association (ACCA) has gone far beyond a tax credit, and has sweetened the donation incentive pot considerably.



ACCA is now offering a $200 VISA Gift Card, plus a 3 day, 2 night vacation voucher, as a thank you gift for car donations in NJ.



"To the best of my knowledge, our offer of both a $200 VISA Gift Card, and a free vacation, is the most generous among all car donation services in New Jersey -- perhaps the entire country" stated Joe Way, Director of ACCA.



ACCA is an approved, 501(c)(3) charity, and financially supports families with children who have been stricken with cancer.



ACCA's assistance helps these families afford the most effective, alternative treatments available.



In order to fund their efforts, they have been accepting vehicle donations in New Jersey for over 15 years.



ACCA also accepts car donations in Connecticut, and will soon expand their car donation service into every state in the country.



To donate your car NJ, (or elsewhere), or learn about their efforts in helping children with cancer, visit their website at http://GiveToKids.net, or call 1-800-Give2Kids (1-800-448-3254).