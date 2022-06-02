Donate Your Gently-Used Medical Equipment to Goodwill Home Medical and Make a Difference!

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Do you have gently-used or unused medical equipment taking up space? We're all guilty of it. Maybe you got some crutches or unopened bandages using up a valuable area inside your home? Well, donating to Goodwill Home Medical is a great way to clear out your home and make a difference in someone else's as well.



Goodwill has established itself as one of the leading companies to donate unused or gently-used possessions. Donated items are offered to the public at a reduced price. Proceeds derived from the sale of donated items go towards multiple programs that provide employment training and opportunities to community members.



So, don't let more dust settle on your unused or gently-used medical equipment or supplies. Donate to Goodwill Home Medical today and start making a difference today. And if you're looking for walking aids or other types of durable medical equipment, make sure to contact their staff for the latest information on available inventory.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/