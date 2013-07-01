Donating Cord Blood Launches New Website with Extensive Cord Blood Banking Storage Information

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Donating Cord Blood, an online website dedicated to educating people on baby umbilical cord and cord blood stem cells, today announced the launch of their website devoted to the purpose. The site contains articles educating people about the value and importance of your baby umbilical cord and how donating cord blood or storing it in a private cord storage bank can help others or ones own child in the times to come.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our new website - http://www.donatingcordblood.net/ dedicated to cord blood donation and cord blood banking and hope to educate people on the options they have in relation to the same after giving birth to a young one. For first time parents there are so many things to consider for your baby. With so much information to take in many important considerations will not get imparted by your doctor. One of these things that parents need to consider is the option of donating cord blood from your babies umbilical cord".”



Marc from Donating Cord Blood said, “After having given birth to the baby, umbilical cord is often discarded but the stem cells contained within this can help fight a wide number of diseases. Your choice is whether you want to give this away to help others or store it in a private cord storage bank in case your child needs this at some stage in their life. We have a wide range of impartial articles designed to give you more information on donating cord blood and the processes involved.”



The site also explains a lot of other related issues in detail including the expansive nature of cord blood banking, the related pros and cons, the right time for cutting baby umbilical cord and the points that must be considered while choosing a private cord blood center among others. Sources confirmed that the site currently provides information on cord blood donation in US and UK only. Dependant on readers feedback the coming months may also feature articles relating to the cord blood process and options available in other countries.



About Donating Cord Blood

Donating Cord Blood is a part of an effort of a team of medical experts to help people across the globe realize the importance of donating or storing cord blood. The website uploads articles related to the same on a regular basis for educating people. The site also plans to add related videos and interviews of the experts of the field in the times to come.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Marc Schmidt

Email: info@donatingcordblood.net

Website: http://www.donatingcordblood.net