Children's Cancer Recovery Foundation Receives Donation from Cumulus Media as Part of Trans-Siberian Orchestra Charity Event

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO), an American progressive rock band that performs an opera called Beethoven’s Last Night, made an appearance at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania in December of 2013. The orchestra is also known for its ongoing involvement with charities. A holiday concert, the event supported three charities and the Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation (CCRF) was one of them.



Subsequent to the concert, Karen Richards of Cumulus Media presented a check in the amount of $5,764 to CCRF. Live Nation Entertainment, which receives the money from ticket sales, cuts the checks for the charities. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra donates $1.00 from every ticket sold to their shows, and Cumulus Media selects the beneficiaries.



“TSO shares the wealth with many great charities. This year, we felt the need to share a portion of the money with a charity that benefits children,” said John O’Dea, Operations Manager, Cumulus Media, Harrisburg. “We understand that this support will help brighten the lives of kids through toy and financial programs, and our hearts and thoughts go out to their families.”



“We greatly appreciate this support,” said CCRF Founder & CEO Greg Anderson. “This donation will help us continue to fund projects that are critical to our mission, such as our Bear-Able Gift Program, the largest supplier of gifts to children with cancer in North America, and our financial support to families through our Helping Hands Fund.”



About Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation

Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation’s (CCRF) mission is to deliver simple acts of care and kindness to children and their families experiencing cancer. This is accomplished through the following programs: Toxic-Free Kids – a campaign to educate families on the dangers of environmental toxins and their link to childhood cancer; New Era Cancer Research Fund – focused on funding research for less toxic, minimally invasive pediatric cancer treatments; and International Aid – providing treatment medications and supplies to clinics in developing and impoverished countries.



In addition, CCRF, the largest distributor of gifts to children with cancer in the US through the Bear-Able Gift Program, provides emergency financial assistance to families via the Helping Hands Fund, and recently increased the number of children served through the Camp Scholarship Program by partnering with local camps in PA and TX. The Foundation is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA and has a division in The Woodlands, TX. With a national pediatric hospital partner network of over 215 locations, each year the Foundation directly services over 15,000 children and family members who are impacted by childhood cancer. This national footprint allows the Foundation to reach virtually every child who is dealing with cancer. More information at: http://www.ChildrensCancerRecovery.org.



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