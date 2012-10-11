Donations Solicited for to-Be Mom and Unborn Child

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Canoga Park Oct 11th, 2012, a pregnant GiGi Byrd-Corder suffered a life threatening assault, in her home at the hands of two men and a woman. This brutal beating left GiGi Corder and her unborn child in intensive care clinging to life for five days – the three alleged assailants are - her husband of six years Marine Reservists Brian Corder, his 19 year old girlfriend La Fredricka Carmouche, and Stephan Crutchfield. The three have been held on a million dollars bond since their arrests 17, 18 &19 of June.



Thus far, the police have refused to provide Mrs. Corder with a police report that is not severely redacted. GiGi has been forbidden to give interviews because of the trial set to begin mid to late October. This has prevented the amount of exposure that would result in an outpouring of support.



Brian Corder was GiGi’s only source of financial support. After five days in intensive care, where she underwent emergency surgery and remained hospitalized for an additional five days. GiGi was released with no means of financial support for herself and unborn child, who’s birth is expected in December.



Donations in any amount would be greatly needed and appreciated.



Donations can be sent to:

GiGi Byrd c/o Chase Bank

16461 Ventura Boulevard

Encino

(800) 935-9935

For more information please visit http://www.facebook.com/HelpADomesticViolenceVictimRecover

