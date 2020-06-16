Donations to Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Fund Crucial Job Training Programs That Put Community Members to Work

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- Thanks to an unprecedented influx of donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia looks forward to helping more area residents get the job training and career services they need to find meaningful work.



A nonprofit organization with a deep dedication to the community, Goodwill collects and sells donations of new and gently used clothing and household items at its secondhand stores throughout New Jersey and the Philadelphia region. Proceeds from retail sales fund Goodwill's popular education and employment programs, which help prepare individuals with disabilities and disadvantages for the workforce.



These programs are especially crucial in the current economic climate, with millions of workers filing for unemployment across the country. Even while the pandemic wreaked havoc on area businesses, Goodwill's Helms Academy offered free online learning opportunities to help adults ages 18 and older work toward earning their high school diplomas. Helms Academy also provided assistance to students learning at home in subjects ranging from algebra to English.



Additionally, Goodwill provided free Microsoft Office training in Burlington and Camden Counties to help participants learn, or sharpen, essential computer skills.



These are just a few examples of Goodwill's many job training programs, which strive to provide opportunity and hope during turbulent and uncertain times. Donations are essential for keeping these programs strong and growing. Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia encourages individuals who would like to donate used clothing, books, toys, furniture, and other household items to visit their nearest Goodwill donation center.



A full list of donation centers can be found at https://goodwillnj.org/store-locator/. For more information, contact Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia today.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Revenues from the sale of donated items in Goodwill's 25+ retail stores fund job training and career services that prepare individuals with disabilities or disadvantages for competitive employment in the community while contributing to America's recycling efforts. In addition, Goodwill operates Goodwill Home Medical Equipment which sells affordable, refurbished medical equipment. For more information, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.