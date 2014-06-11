Done Deal Buyers Announces the Launch of Their New House Buying Website

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Done Deal Buyers, is a real estate investment company based in central Texas (Austin, San Antonio, Houston), that has been in business for well over 3 years. They have just recently launched their new website which connects home owners with the company to be able to more quickly and efficiently sell their house, whether or not it is need of repair. Go here to find out more: http://www.donedealbuyers.com/we-buy-houses/san-antonio/. They will make a cash offer to any home owner, regardless of the current condition of the home.



One might wonder how an owner of a house can simply go online and submit a web form and have their house sold to an investor in less that 10 days, but this website launch will now turn a complex transaction into a very simple idea / process. Home owners can simply log on to their site, fill out a response form on their website, or they can call the company directly with the number provided, and they will be contacted by a local real estate investor within 6 hours or less.



One of the highlights of this site and process is that once communication has been established between the seller and the investor, a serious, written offer can usually be in the seller’s hands within a matter of 12 hours or less in most cases. You can learn more about how by clicking right here: http://www.donedealbuyers.com/we-buy-houses/austin/ . This is why it’s so important for the owner to fill out the information about the property, time frame for selling, and asking price accurately on their site, so that the transaction can go much smoother.



For the shy visitors, who wish to not reveal their personal information over the web, they may call the number provided on the website.



For more information about the process and the in’s and out’s of how they work, simply go here – http://www.donedealbuyers.com/we-buy-houses/houston/ .



About Done Deal Buyers

Done Deal Buyers has been buying houses all over Central Texas (in Austin, San Antonio, Houston) for several years already, and although they have already helped many home owners sell their house quickly without making any repairs, they know that there are still many more seller’s that are looking for a buyer to take their house off of their hands at a fair price. You can find articles an other interesting real estate topics on their blog at: http://www.donedealbuyers.com/blog/ .