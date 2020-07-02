Donemax Announced an Efficient and Totally Free Mac Uninstaller

Redwood City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Redwood City, California - July 01, 2020 – A totally free Mac app uninstaller AppRemover for Mac 1.0 is released. With this uninstaller software, Mac users can completely remove unwanted apps and associated files from Mac machines with ease.



The application comes with a simple interface and is user-friendly. It will detect and list all the apps installed on Mac, users can easily find and uninstall the unwanted apps. It's very simple to operate and uninstall apps with this tool. Just a few clicks needed, the application can delete the selected apps in no time. Besides, it's able to uninstall one app or multiple apps in bulk at a time.



As one of the most effective Mac app uninstall programs, Donemax AppRemover for Mac can uninstall apps from Mac completely. Moreover, all the app associated data, like logs, cache, register files, cookies, and other files will also be removed from the system without any leftover. Before uninstalling the apps, users can select an app and check all the related files. So it's easy to see exactly what data will be removed along with the apps.



AppRemover for Mac is compatible with the most commonly used systems on Mac. Users can use this tool to uninstall apps in the systems ranges from Mac OS X 10.7 to the latest macOS 10.15 Catalina.



https://www.donemax.com/uninstaller/uninstaller-for-mac.html



