Donemax Announces DMclone for Mac - a Tiny and Easy-to-Use Mac Clone Software

Redwood City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Recently, Donemax announces the new Mac clone software DMcone for Mac 1.0. The software is a tiny tool with only 2 simple disk clone options. It aims to help Mac users to do the disk copy and disk image in a simple way.



The attractive feature is its wizard simpleton and intuitive interface. Users don't need to care about how it works or any other complex settings. Just choose the source drive and target drive, users can start the disk clone process quickly with the software.



The software provides a reliable way for Mac users to update hard drive and backup data. With the Disk Copy function, it's able to create an exact copy of the source drive data. Also, it's simple to use the copied data on the destination drive: just open the destination drive and then access the cloned data directly. With Disk Image option, it will create an image of the source drive in DMG or ZIP format. Users can mount and access the DMG image on Mac with ease. As for the ZIP image, it can also be easily used or accessed on Mac or other operating systems.



Like many other Mac cloning software, DMclone for Mac also provides the option to clone all the data or just clone some of the files on source drive. In this way, it's more flexible and practical if some users just want to clone or created image of individual files of the drive.



https://www.donemax.com/disk-clone/dmclone-for-mac.html



About Donemax

Donemax was established in the year 2019. As a creative and imaginative software developing company, Donemax is committed to provide practical applications for Mac users to boost the productivity with the most advanced and versatile tools for Mac. For more information, please visit: https://www.donemax.com/