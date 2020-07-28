Donemax Releases DMclone for Windows - Effective Software for Disk Clone/Upgrade

Redwood City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- Effective and easy-to-use disk clone software DMcone for Windows 1.0 was released by Donemax. DMclone is designed to clone disk/partition as backup, or replace and update the disk. This simple software is able to achieve the goals easily.



Clone a disk/partition directly is a common way for backup. It's applicable if the data on the disk will not be changed frequently. When it's needed to back up the disk/partition, just connect the destination disk and use DMclone to clone the disk/partition manually. If there is issue with the source disk/partition in the future, the cloned drive will be a big help to rerun the work.



Of course, it's more common to use this software to replace/upgrade disk. If an old drive is used for a long time, it's necessary to replace it with a new one to avoid issues on the disk after overused. If a drive is becoming full, a new larger disk is needed to update the small one. Also, SSD is widely used now and some users want to clone HDD to SSD and enjoy better performance. How to do the job? DMclone is an easy solutions in such cases.



DMclone can clone all the data from the source drive to the destination drive without problem. Also, it's able to edit the partition layout to fully use the space on the disk if you clone to a larger one. What's more, to create an exact replica of the partition/disk, DMclone also provides sector level clone option. After enabling this option, it will clone each sector from the source drive to the destination drive completely.



As one of the best disk cloning software, DMclone is also very effective to clone system disk. It can make sure the cloned disk boot and work as same as the source system disk. It's really an ideal small tool to clone disk/partition for users.



