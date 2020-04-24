Donemax Releases New Mac Management and Optimization Tool - DMmenu for Mac

Redwood City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- This week, Donemax releases a powerful Mac start menu app - DMmenu for Mac 1.0 - to help Mac users manager, optimize and monitor their Mac machines in an easy way. With Windows-style but more powerful functions, this Mac start menu application can effectively boost the Mac and easily manage the system.



The main function of the software is the simple but powerful start menu. Once the program is running, it will just add a Windows-style start menu for Mac. The application integrates many useful tools for Mac users. It's able to accomplish different kinds of tasks with the software.



The application provides a simple optimization way for Mac users. With the features Memory Monitor, Junk Cleaner, App uninstaller, Startup Items, users can easily free memory, remove junk files/applications/startup items to optimize the Mac and boost the performance.



Besides, there are varieties of quick accesses for the applications, system references, paths, switches, and other settings. Mac users can access nearly all the commonly used items easily and it's very convenient to manage the Mac settings with this software. It even offers some simple options for users to manage the disks on the Mac computer, including rename, format, and eject external drives.



In a word, Donemax announces a comprehensive Mac tool to help users. It's simple to use the software and manage the Mac with it. Especially, it's practical for the new Mac users who are just converted from Windows. It can help these users to operate the Mac without any obstacles.



Download Donemax DMmenu for Mac 1.0:



Donemax DMmenu for Mac 1.0:



https://www.donemax.com/



About Donemax

Donemax was established in the year 2019. As a creative and imaginative software developing company, Donemax is committed to provide practical applications for Mac users to boost the productivity with the most advanced and versatile tools for Mac. For more information, please visit: https://www.donemax.com/