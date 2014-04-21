Dongxing Aluminium Now Offers New Range of High Quality Telecommunication Materials at Competitive Prices

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Dongxing Aluminium is a Chinese firm that specializes in the research and production of household/catering aluminium foil. The company now also offers high quality telecommunication materials.



Check out the entire range of telecommunication materials at http://www.dongxing-al.com



Few of the materials in this category include aluminium foil for cable , aluminium shielding tape, aluminium polyester tape , and roll materials.



All these materials find extensive applications in the field of telecommunication, electronics and electrical machines, and the aim of Dongxing is to market these materials at the most competitive prices in the industry.



Talking about the performance of their range of products in the market at a press event, the marketing manager of the company stated - “We have established a mature market network and our products are well sold both at home and abroad, such as USA, UK, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Canada and South-East Asia. Due to our reliable products quality and excellent service, we always gain favourable comments from our clients.”



Besides manufacturing and supplying telecommunication materials, Dongxing Aluminium is also highly reputed for the high quality aluminium foils and aluminium flexible air ducts that the company supplies to households and catering industry. Whether it is telecommunication materials or aluminium foils, the company has always taken the specificrequirements of its customers into consideration.



Further, the marketing manager also took pride in their product and service quality was quoted as saying - “We own a group of professional technicians and diligent workers who rely on technology innovation and well management. Our company acquired a series of outstanding achievement: awarded with ‘High Technology Factory’ and ‘Credit Company’.”



Those households, catering industry and factories looking for any of the products in the range of Dongxing Aluminium can visit the company website to get an idea of what’s on the offer.



About Dongxing Aluminium

Dongxing Aluminium is a prominent Chinese company that specializes in the research and production of household/catering aluminium foil. Established in the year 1992, the company has earned a wide reputation in its field of operations overpast three decades.



Log on to http://www.dongxing-al.com/ for more info about the company, and its latest offerings.



For Media Inquiries –

Contact Person: Mr. Jimmy Qian

Telephone: +0086-0571-63763518

Fax: +0086-0571-63762333

Email: sales@dongxing-al.com

Website: www.dongxing-al.com