Donkey Galloping out of Hell: New Book Tells Remarkable Story of Luftwaffe Pilot, Jack Hildebrandt.

'Donkey Galloping Out of Hell - The Jack Hildebrandt Story', in conjunction with IBESQ Publishing, puts Hildebrandt’s amazing life story onto paper for all to enjoy. Providing a frank and honest account of his tribulations and triumphs, the book offers an account of the Wartime period from a unique and fresh perspective, from a member of Hitler’s Luftwaffe.



Synopsis:



Donkey Galloping Out of Hell - The Jack Hildebrandt Story is a remarkable portrait of the fighting attitude of a long-gone era. Told from the perspective of the enemy, Luftwaffe bomber/fighter pilot Jack Hildebrandt's amazing story is startlingly vivid, horrifying, and compelling. From his affluent, yet tragic childhood during the rise of the terrifying Nazi Party, to the embattled skies along the Russian Front and Western Europe and the shedding of his own blood, to talking his way out of a prisoner-of-war camp in American English after he was captured by the Americans, to achieving his childhood dream of coming to America and becoming an American citizen, Jack's remarkable, disarming candor concerning his duty toward defending his country - both birth and adopted - will rattle your conscience.



The book was co-authored by M.M Harris, an accomplished journalist with over one-hundred and fifty articles, two books and two screenplays to her credit. Harris states she firmly believes that the book does Germany and its people the justice they deserve.



“Not all German citizens were 'the bad guys'. The Nazi Party terrified and lied to the multitudes, who happened to be the average German citizen. Yet, for the Nazi's to get away with what they did, 'ground zero' (Germany) had to be in a state of chaos - which it was!” she explains.



Continuing, “There were so many diverse parties trying to take over after WWI that Germany was hideously ripe for a takeover. Although numerous citizens saw right through Hitler's debauchery, this never would have happened if most citizens were not so anxious for leadership, even one based on false promises. Hitler’s frenzied charisma swept the masses off their feet.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“If you are interested in World War II and the people and airplanes involved, you'll find this book a fascinating read. This memoir, told with great feeling through the skill of author-writer M.M. Harris, provides a detailed account of life as a Nazi bomber cum fighter pilot, and the unbelievable fighting on two fronts he somehow survived,” says John Lowery, reviewing the book for Amazon.



Another reader, Terri L. Lynam was equally as impressed, writing “This is a fascinating story because you are observing first-hand life in pre-Hitler Germany, the rise of the SS, the inner workings of the Luftwaffe, American POW camps, the Cold War in Berlin, and what it's like to arrive in America with $3 in your pocket.”



While Hildebrandt passed away in 2010, the book brought him much joy and Harris hopes others will now benefit from his amazing life story.



About the Author:



M M Harris has authored, written, co-written and ghost written over one-hundred-and-fifty articles, two screenplays, and is currently working on her second book, 'He That Hath Ears To Hear, Let Him Hear - The Dr. Francis Joel Smith Story'.



