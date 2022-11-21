NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Donkey's Milk Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Donkey's Milk market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Asinus Atlanticus S. A. (Portugal), AZIENDA AGRICOLA MONTEBADUCCO (Italy), Dolphin IBA (India), Eurolactics Group S.A. (Italy), Farm Donna Tina (Italy), Golden Donkeys Shop (Cyprus), Hellenic Asinus Farms (Greece), Stephenson (United Kingdom), The Donkey Dairy PTY LTD (South Africa), The White Sea & Baltic Company Ltd (United Kingdom), Yeshmitha Haran (India).



Scope of the Report of Donkey's Milk

The global donkey's milk market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising awareness of product among the users, growing milk consumption owing to growth in demand for balanced diet & precision nutrition technique and rising demand for skincare products made with donkey's milk are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness some decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Others), Form (Powdered, Liquid), Packaging (Box, Sachet, Bottle, Others), Sales Channel (E-Grocery, Offline {Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Others})



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Precision Nutrition Technique

Rising Demand for Skincare Products such as Creams, Soaps, and Moisturizers Made with

Increasing Awareness Regarding Product Potential

Rising Milk Consumption Owing to Growth in Demand for Balanced Diet



Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of Online Sales Channel

Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers



Opportunities:

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Analyst View

Donkey's Milk is as much as healthier compared to mother's milk due to the presence of proteins, lactose, omega-69 fatty amoio acid, and minerals. Donkey's milk is comprised with immune enhancer proteins which allows protection from infections & diseases. In addition, donkey's milk has high content of lysozyme which provides prevention from pathogenic microorganism. Moreover, the government of emerging countries are also taking initiatives to formalise donkey milk business in their countries such as India, which is expected to further boost the market during the forecast period.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



