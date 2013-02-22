Donna Bella Milan Launch Sack-O-SWAG to Surprise Customers with Bargain Beauty Products

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Donna Bella Milan has been at the forefront of the hair extension industry for years, and has sold a wide variety of extensions and other accessories to help women feel more beautiful than ever. As part of their continuing commitment to that mission, they have recently launched the Sack-o-SWAG, a randomized beauty kit with hair and beauty products from all of fashion’s brightest brands.



The move may seem like a departure for a company that specializes in hair extensions, but the products are designed to help women make the most of what they already to have to offer, which their existing product set can then more effectively augment. The Sack-o-SWAG contains shampoos and conditioners, nail polish, make-up and waxes from brands like L’Oreal, Glominerals, Fake Bake and TIGI.



The gift bag is guaranteed to contain contents worth more than the total cost of the Sack-o-SWAG itself, all brand new and ready to be used. The launch of the new initiative comes off the back of the success of the Sack-o-HAIR, which follows a similar principle but includes hair treatment and extension products as opposed to beauty items. It is their hope that the Sack-o-SWAG will prove similarly popular with customers looking for gift ideas.



A spokesperson for Donna Bella Milan explained, “We already offer the best hair extensions in the industry but even we know that there’s more to a stunning look than just having amazing hairstyles at your disposal. The new Sack-o-SWAG will see women who regularly use our site pick up a lot more than they bargained for, as well as saving money on products they’re sure to put to use. Our randomizing system is a way of making the experience exciting and helping our customers feel like we’re sending them a unique gift, rather than a prepackaged box set that is more expensive than the products inside it.”



About Donna Bella Milan

Donna Bella Milan is a leader in selling high quality hair extensions, clip in hair extensions, hair extension kits, wigs, and accessories. They provide competitively priced hair extension supplies all made of the finest materials available on the market. In each hair extension product, we use the highest quality human hair available from India. We offer only 100% Remy hair in all of our hair extensions, clip in hair extensions, and our hair extension kits and wigs. For more information, please visit: https://www.donnabellahair.com/