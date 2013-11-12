Donna Rock Publishes New Gestational Diabetes Guidebook: "Manage Gestational Diabetes Naturally"

El Paso, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Diabetes is a widespread health concern in the United States. Not enough emphasis is placed on Gestational Diabetes and its effect on the unborn child. Donna Rock’s goal is to change that with the publishing of her new book entitled: “Manage Gestational Diabetes Naturally: How To Change Your Diet and Have A Healthy Pregnancy” It is her hope to spread some education about how a proper diet will bring almost all types of Diabetes under control.



Donna Rock feels that too much is at stake to turn a blind eye to the ever increasing Diabetic Epidemic that plagues the American population, especially pregnant women. She points out that in early pregnancy, Diabetes can result in birth defects and an increased rate of miscarriages. These birth defects are significant in that they can affect the baby’s major organs such as the Brain and Heart.



“Manage Gestational Diabetes Naturally” discusses subject matter such as the fact that during the second and third trimester, Diabetes can lead to over-nutrition and the resultant excess growth of the baby. Having a large baby means an increased risk for a caesarean delivery. Donna explains that even if the baby is delivered naturally, the baby is put at risk for trauma to its shoulders because of its size. High blood sugar may present an increased risk of going into early labor and delivery of a pre-mature baby with Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This could force the use of external equipment to help the baby breathe until the lungs mature and become stronger.



These are only some of the pitfalls of going into a pregnancy with a Diabetic Condition. Time is of the essence; action must be taken today, not next month. Procrastination may hurt the unborn child. Readers of Donna Rock’s “Manage Gestational Diabetes Naturally” are going to learn how to adjust their diet, add some exercise, and therapies to rid themselves of this condition. This is not future science, but it is happening today, and many people have changed their lives by making simple dietary adjustments.



Donna Rock received formal training as a Health Coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and also became Certified by The American Association of Drugless Practitioners (AADP). During her training, she studied over 100 dietary theories, practical lifestyle management techniques and innovative coaching methods with some of the most world-renowned health and wellness experts. Her new book will empower Diabetes suffers to take control and banish it from their lives.



More information about this groundbreaking new book is available at: DonnaRock.com



Media Contact:



Donna Rock

Attn: Press

El Paso, Texas

915.630.5918

donnarock1@hotmail.com